KTR helps in shifting of Punjab resident’s body who died in train

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:30 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions to Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao helped in shifting the body of a Punjab resident, who died in a train at Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

A Twitter user Devendar SWAEROES tweeted to the Minister that Harpreet Singh, a native of Patiala, was travelling back to his native place in a train. But enroute, he died after falling down near the toilet in the train at Mahabubnagar and requested the Minister to facilitate transportation of the mortal remains.

Responding immediately, the Minister tweeted to Mahabubnagar Collector S Venkat Rao to do the needful so the mortal remains can be sent to Punjab for handing over to the bereaved family.

In reply, the Mahabubnagar Collector tweeted to the Minister “Postmortem completed. Vehicle arranged to Punjab, Additional Collector monitoring all aspects personally. (sic)”

After post-mortem the deadbody with a transmission letter started to Punjab. Tah Jadcharla & @dmhombnr has overall supervised till the procedures completed. @VSrinivasGoud pic.twitter.com/5htaDTJQ4t — Collector Mahabubnagar (@Collector_MBNR) April 17, 2022

