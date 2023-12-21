KTR holds Congress responsible for power woes of State

The BRS working president thanked the Congress government for at least admitting in the white paper that it could ensure only six hours of supply being in rule for 55 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress rule in the undivided State squarely responsible for the power woes Telangana was facing today, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the State was handed over to the BRS with a power generation deficit of 2700 MW. Participating in the short discussion on white paper on the power sector, he thanked the Congress government for at least admitting in the white paper that it could ensure only six hours of supply being in rule for 55 years.

Thermal power stations were set up in Kadapa in Rayalaseema region where they had neither coal nor water. A thermal power station was set up in Vijayawada even though there was no locally available coal. But the erstwhile rulers never accorded the same importance to Telangana for setting up more thermal units. He pointed out that the UPA government had acquired land to set up gas-based power stations in Nedunur in Manakondur constituency and Shankarpally in Chevella constituency. Though S Jaipal Reddy was the petroleum minister in the UPA government, no gas allocation was made for the proposed stations. The Congress government should ensure that the two projects were implemented.