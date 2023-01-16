Monday, Jan 16, 2023
KTR inaugurates Telangana Pavilion at WEF Davos

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:39 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Pavilion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Monday.

The pavilion depicts the tagline “Telangana – A World of Opportunities” and highlights the Telangana Government’s progressive policies.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan , Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Special Secretary E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.

