KTR inaugurates Telangana Pavilion at WEF Davos

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Pavilion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Monday.
The pavilion depicts the tagline “Telangana – A World of Opportunities” and highlights the Telangana Government’s progressive policies.
IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan , Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Special Secretary E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.