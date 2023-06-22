| Ktr Lashes Out At Bjp Cong For Failing To Fulfill Promises Says Brs Is Always There For People

Telangana government successfully accomplished significant initiatives crucial for the State's progress and development, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Congress and the BJP for their failure to fulfill promises made to Telangana, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government realised aspirations of its people. He said the State government successfully accomplished significant initiatives crucial for the State’s progress and development.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) was denied to Telangana, but the State government created a favourable environment for major IT companies to invest in the State. Though no national status was sanctioned, the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed and the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is nearing completion.

Similarly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Medha Rail Coach Factory on Thursday, despite the Centre not granting the rail coach factory at Kazipet.

“In one word, BRS is always there for the people!! The BJP and the Congress will always remain insignificant for the nation!!!,” (sic) he said, criticising the Opposition parties for lack of their contribution in Telangana‘s development.