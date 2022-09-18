KTR launches ‘Arogya Chevella’ initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: Taking healthcare to the doorsteps of three lakh people, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy introduced the “Arogya Chevella” initiative under which awareness would be created against non-communicable diseases among people through mobile medical clinics in the parliamentary constituency.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao formally launched the service on the Chevella MP’s birthday on Sunday.

The Mobile Medical Clinics will extend free service, including screening of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers, along with general health check-ups.

‘Arogya Chevella’ is aimed at increasing health awareness against NCDs with Mobile Medical Clinics and partnership with local community, Self-Help Groups, and local hospitals for the people of Chevella.

Addressing at the launch programme, Ranjith Reddy said during the health camps that were conducted in the last couple of years, it was noticed that at least 25 per cent of the population were at high-risk with NCD’s. The colliding burden of infectious diseases and NCDs was significant, he said.

Under “Arogya Chevella” programme, a noble community engagement model was started to promote awareness on NCDs, especially diabetes and hypertension. This would aid in connecting the people to local government health systems for early diagnosis and treatment, he explained.

Screening tests will be performed as per the National Program for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Strokes (NPCDCS) guidelines. People in the age group of 30 to 65 years could get benefited under the service.