KTR launches third She Shuttle in Genome Valley

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:07 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday launched the third She Shuttle for the pharma and life sciences industry. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday launched the third She Shuttle for the pharma and life sciences industry. The shuttle will be operating between Lalgadi Malakpet, Genome Valley, Turkapally to Alwal.

The latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers and a free ride are what make the She Shuttle a dream transport for many women working in the pharma Industry.

Employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the She Shuttles, which means women passengers need not spend time waiting for the shuttle at the bus-stops. The shuttle from Genome valley to Alwal is the 12th She Shuttle of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

Council general secretary Krishna Yedula said SCSC was happy to launch the third She Shuttle from Genome Valley within three months of launching the first one.

