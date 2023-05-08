| Ktr Lays Foundation For Expansion Of Orient Cement Company In Mancherial

KTR lays foundation for expansion of Orient Cement Company in Mancherial

KTR was joined by ministers Koppula Eshwar, A Indrakaran Reddy and government whip Balka Suman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Muncipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Orient Cement Company at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal on Monday. KTR was joined by ministers Koppula Eshwar, A Indrakaran Reddy and government whip Balka Suman.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne and BRS leader Pushkar Rammohan Rao were present.

The minister will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects in Bellampalli.

Then KTR will attend a public meeting where he will hand over documents of ownership to occupants of lands belonging to SCCL in Bellampalli in the afternoon.