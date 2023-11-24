KTR meets Auto Union leaders in Hyderabad

If the Congress was really worried about unemployment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should share details of public sector recruitments in Congress-ruled States, he asked during a meeting with Auto Unions leaders here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress for misleading people about unemployment and said that the Congress leaders were politically unemployed and pleading for one chance to rule the State.

“I challenged the Congress leaders to showcase one State, which had outperformed Telangana in recruitments but none responded” Rama Rao said.

Watch Live: BRS Working President and Minister Sri @KTRBRS speaking at Auto Union meeting, Telangana Bhavan#VoteForCar #KCROnceAgain https://t.co/ATvZ552ZpF — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 24, 2023

It was the Congress, which was responsible for the loss of many youngsters’ lives during separate State agitation. But the party was now shedding crocodile tears and making false promises about job calenders, he said and appealed to the people not to get carried away and think wisely before casting the vote.

The Congress was known for deceiving people. During the 2009 elections, the Congress had promised to supply six kgs rice, nine hours of power and upgrade tandas into panchayats. Not one promise was fulfilled and it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was offering unlimited rice through ration shops, 24 hours power supply and upgraded many thandas into panchayats, he said.

The party as part of its Udaipur Declaration decided that only one person would be permitted to contest elections from a family. Violating its own rules, the party was fielding Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar and his wife Padmavathi from Kodad. This apart a father and son were contesting Malkajgiri and Medak respectively, he pointed out.

“Will the Congress manifesto have any credibility and value, if its own leaders do not honour and violate rules? Congress leaders are performing circus feats just to get votes and win the elections” Rama Rao said.