KTR presents TITA certificate to Sharada who lost job due to lockdown

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao hailed the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) for serving the interests of IT sector employees, youth and students.

On Sunday, the Minister handed over the certificate in AI training imparted by University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) to Sharada who lost her job due to Covid-triggered lockdown. The training was imparted by TITA free of cost and the Minister said Sharada will bag better opportunities in future with the training she had received.

Sharada, hailing from Borabanda, was in news recently when she lost job at an IT firm due to lockdown. In order to help her family she took up her family business of selling vegetables.

TITA global president Sundeep Makthala reached out to Sharada and enrolled her for their training in AI jointly imparted by TITA and UTD for free and also gifted her laptop. The IT Minister appreciated Sharada and asked her to gain proficiency in AI, cybersecurity areas. Sharada thanked TITA and UTD for training her in AI for free of cost and helping her hone up her skills.

