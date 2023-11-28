KTR promises to develop Sircilla on all fronts

KT Rama Rao assured four lane roads in the Sircilla-Kamareddy and Karimnagar routes besides establishing more industries and developing tourism spots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao participating in a roadshow held in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has assured to develop Sircilla in a big way so that the people would remember him for the next hundred years.

Stating that a lot of development was already done in the constituency, the Minister said there was still more to be done. “What has happened so far is only the trailer. The actual movie will be played soon,” he said while addressing a massive gathering at a roadshow in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Explaining his plans for the future of Sircilla, the Minister assured four lane roads in the Sircilla-Kamareddy and Karimnagar routes besides establishing more industries and developing tourism spots. It was his dream to develop the Ramappa hillocks area as a tourism hub. If it was completed, Sircilla would become a famous tourism destination. Pointing out that the country’s biggest Aqua Hub was being developed in the Mid Manair reservoir, Rama Rao assured to complete the railway line from Vemulawada to Karimnagar in the next term.

In order to make weavers owners of their weaving units, the ‘Worker to Owner’ scheme was taken up with Rs 400 crore. Promising to extend support to the cotton industry as well, he assured a yarn depot within six months.

Rama Rao also promised steps to prevent drainage and rainwater from entering houses by completing the underground drainage system in the next term. He also promised to solve the podu lands issues in Veernapalli and Yellareddypet.

During the time of election, both Congress and BJP leaders would try to divide the people on the name of caste and religion, he said and advised the people to be alert and cast their vote after thinking carefully.