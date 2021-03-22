KTR questions Centre over delay in setting up Kazipet rail coach factory

Rama Rao took a dig at the Centre over a tweet by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who announced development of Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao questioned the Centre’s inaction over sanction of the Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet as promised to people of Telangana State under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He reminded that the State government had already handed over 150 acres land as directed by the Union government.

The Minister took a dig at the Centre over a tweet by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who announced development of Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur in Maharashtra. The Railway Minister said the factory was set up at a cost of Rs 625 crore on 350 acres land and was capable of producing 250 coaches per annum. He termed it as a game changer in development of the region.

In response, Rama Rao tweeted: “Dear Piyush Ji, Any updates on the Warangal Rail Coach Factory as promised to the people of Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act? FYI; The State government has already handed over 150 acres of land as directed by Government of India (sic).”

The Centre recently rejected unilaterally the sanction of the new railway coach factory in Kaziper as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

