KTR questions LS Speaker over derogatory remarks against CM KCR in Parliament

In a tweet, Rama Rao pointed out that a Congress MP (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's name in a derogatory way.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao demanded action against BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for using foul language and making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, Rama Rao pointed out that a Congress MP (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s name in a derogatory way.

“Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday. What should you/we do now Speaker Sir? @ombirlakota,” he questioned.

During his speech on No Confidence Motion moved by BRS and other Opposition parties against the BJP in the Lok Sabha, the Karimnagar MP spoke about Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which many found to be derogatory. The BRS cadres have been seeking action against Sanjay for his derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister and other BRS leaders.