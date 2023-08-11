Friday, Aug 11, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Ktr Questions Ls Speaker Over Derogatory Remarks Against Cm Kcr In Parliament

KTR questions LS Speaker over derogatory remarks against CM KCR in Parliament

In a tweet, Rama Rao pointed out that a Congress MP (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's name in a derogatory way.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:18 AM, Fri - 11 August 23
KTR questions LS Speaker over derogatory remarks against CM KCR in Parliament

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao demanded action against BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for using foul language and making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, Rama Rao pointed out that a Congress MP (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s name in a derogatory way.

“Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday. What should you/we do now Speaker Sir? @ombirlakota,” he questioned.

During his speech on No Confidence Motion moved by BRS and other Opposition parties against the BJP in the Lok Sabha, the Karimnagar MP spoke about Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which many found to be derogatory. The BRS cadres have been seeking action against Sanjay for his derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister and other BRS leaders.

Related News

Latest News