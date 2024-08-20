KTR slams State’s inaction over deteriorating law and order in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 06:35 PM

KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the State government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana, amidst growing police apathy.

He raised concern over the official inaction in law enforcement, increasing harassment and also political bias.

In a series of posts on X, Rama Rao slammed the officials for inaction over the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide after being harassed by a local goon in Mahabubabad district.

A 17yr old girl attempted suicide three days ago in Mahbubabad, Telangana as she couldn’t take the harassment by a local goon She battled for life for three days in the hospital. Worried that she will never be able to see her brothers again, she tied raakhi to them hours before… pic.twitter.com/AAMq0cuS1j — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 20, 2024

He expressed his anguish over the situation, stating that despite four days passing since the incident, the accused was still absconding, and no action was taken by local authorities.

“I am at a loss for words,” he remarked, over the officials’ failure to nab the accused and ensure justice for the deceased.

In a heartbreaking moment before her death, the girl, worried that she would never see her brothers again, had tied rakhi to them on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral, evoking widespread outrage. She died a few hours later, after undergoing treatment at a hospital for three days.

Criticising the growing police apathy in Telangana, the former Minister also shared photographs of a recent event in Nizamabad, where a sweet shop owner displayed a huge banner in front of his shop, stating that “Shop is closed due to police harassment.”

He shared another photograph from Warangal where an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) participated in a birthday celebration for Minister Konda Surekha organised by the Congress leaders.

The celebration, which took place on a busy road, involved cake cutting and the bursting of firecrackers which reportedly injured four civilians, who were underwent treatment at MGM Hospital.

The Sircilla MLA questioned such actions of the police, asking DGP Jithender whether the service rules had changed recently. “Please do let us know, as I am demanding answers as a legislator,” he said.