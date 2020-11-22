KTR steps up attack against BJP

Says youth should file 12 crore charge-sheets against NDA govt for failing to provide jobs in last 6 years

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government for failing to implement its poll promises like depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account and providing two crore jobs every year.

Reacting sharply to a booklet titled ‘Charge-sheet’ released by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar against the TRS government here, Rao questioned the BJP as to how many charge-sheets should then be filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for failing to deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account after asking people to open zero balance accounts.

“Did anyone get the money?” he asked the people during a roadshow ahead of the GHMC elections at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills division here on Sunday.

“Today, we have a population of 132 crore. Should we file 132 crore charge-sheets against the NDA government?” he asked, pointing out that Modi had promised two crore jobs. He completed six years in power and he should have given 12 crore jobs by now. “What happened to those jobs? The 12 crore youth must file 12 crore charge-sheets against Modi,” he said.

Stating that BJP leaders were speaking without any morals, Rao asked Javadekar why he had released the charge-sheet when the TRS government was providing Annapurna meals to the poor, ensuring uninterrupted supply of power and drinking water, installing surveillance cameras and LED lights in every nook and cranny and maintaining law and order effectively apart from attracting investments to the city.

The BJP leaders were unable to digest the development in the city. “Is any BJP-ruled State implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak or KCR kits to improve mother and child care facilities?” he asked, charging BJP leaders in the city of speaking irresponsibly. When the city was reeling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the TRS government and party supporters had come to the rescue of the people and provided essential commodities and Rs 1,500 to each white ration card holder.

During the recent floods in the city too, it was the State government that came to the rescue of affected families and extended an interim financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to reach family. But the BJP leaders had stalled distribution of the financial assistance. The same leaders were now promising to give Rs 25,000 to each family.

“We will give the list of 6.5 lakh flood affected people to BJP leaders who can come forward to give Rs 25,000 to each family. We will then appreciate them,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to continue the financial aid from December 4 after the GHMC elections,” Rao added.

