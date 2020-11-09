KTR to inaugurate three link roads in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has developed these link roads at a total cost of over Rs.46.36 crore

Hyderabad: Apart from laying foundation for an underpass, three link roads in different parts of the city would be inaugurated by the MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has developed these link roads at a total cost of over Rs.46.36 crore.

The Minister will be inaugurating the link road between Road No.45 to Mumbai old road (Leather Park) in Nandi Hills, Leather park (project cost Rs15.54 crore), followed by laying foundation stone for underpass bridge near Leather park (cost of the project Rs.23.10 crore).

Later, he will be inaugurating the link road between Mumbai old road -via- ESCI- DPC at Khajaguda (project cost Rs.19.51 crore) and also a link road between Miyapur and Nizampet at Miyapur (project cost Rs.7.75 crore).

