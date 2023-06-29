KTR to launch distribution of podu land pattas in Mahabubabad

State government aims to ensure that each beneficiary has their own bank account with unique IFSC codes

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Mahabubabad: As the State’s major initiative to distribute podu land pattas gets off to a start on Friday, Mahabubabad district will see 70,434 acres of land being allocated to 24,972 tribals.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod will inaugurate the distribution on Friday.

According to officials, the State government aims to ensure that each beneficiary has their own bank account with unique IFSC codes.

Once the land titles are granted to the rightful owners, the accounts will be activated. This initiative not only facilitates secure financial transactions but also ensures that the beneficiaries can avail of support through the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

In preparation for the programme, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspected the arrangements on Thursday. She informed the media that between 2006 and 2009, prior to the formation of Telangana, only 23,000 acres of land were provided to 8,560 farmers.