KTR to launch Waste to Energy plant on Tuesday

First WtE plant to be commissioned in south India

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be formally launching the Waste to Energy (WtE) plant at Jawaharnagar on Tuesday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions Private Limited, has set up the 19.8 MW capacity WtE plant.

Ever since the synchronisation of the plant after the trial run on August 20, the plant has generated around 15 million units with one boiler.

This is the first WtE plant to be commissioned in Southern India. Phase-I of the WtE project comprises two RDF fired boilers. The plant is equipped with a multi-stage Flue Gas Cleaning System and online CEMS, conforming to international standards of environmental performance.

This plant will significantly reduce the land burden associated with the management of municipal waste generated in Hyderabad and also serve as a sustainable source of green power.

The GHMC had assessed the scope for establishing the WtE plant with a potential of generating 98 MW and the government was requested to grant permission for expanding its capacity to 48 MW in Phase-II.

In addition to this plant, a 14.5 MW WtE plant is being set up at TSDF land of TSIIC at Dundigal. TS Pollution Control Board had issued CFE in July and the construction works commenced recently, said a press release.

