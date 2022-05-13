KTR to lay foundation stone for Sunkishala intake well station on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Suryapet: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for much awaited an intake well station at Sunkishala on Saturday to draw water under the Krishna Drinking water supply scheme to address the future drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad particularly during the summers.

Out of the estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore, the state government has already sanctioned Rs 725 crore to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for the project. The Sunkishala intake project will cater to the needs of drinking water supply to Hyderabad city, even if there is a failure of monsoon for one year.

Presently, water is being drawn from the AMRP irrigation canal, which uses water from Krishna via the Nagarjunasagar Project. Due to depletion of water levels in Nagarjunasagar reservoir below the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) of 510 feet during summer season, the existing canal system is not able to deliver water to Krishna Drinking Water Supply schemes and forcing the Water Board to install emergency pumping systems at the foreshore of Nagarjunasagar to draw water below the MDDL.

Intake well at Sunkishala was planned to avoid the situation during summer. Now, Sunkishala has been identified as the point where water can be drawn below MDDL up to 462 feet. Of the Rs 1,450 crore, about Rs 952 crore will be utilised for the construction of an intake pumping station at Sunkishala and transmission mains from Sunkishala to Kodandapur water treatment plant, including manning operation and maintenance for a period of two years. A sum of Rs 215.15 crore is set aside to provide electromechanical equipment, sub-station and instrumentation works at the intake pumping station. Other components include an underground shaft, intake tunnel, etc.

Public meeting at Haliya

Rama Rao would also inaugurate Buddhavanam, which was completed at Nandikonda with Rs 90 crore in an extent of 274.28 acres on the banks of Krishna river. He would also lay foundation stone for development works taken up in the assembly constituency with estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. He would also address a public meeting, which would be held in outdoor stadium at Haliya at 11 am after laying foundation stone for several development works. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has examined the arrangements for programmes of Taraka Rama Rao at Sunkishala and Haliya.