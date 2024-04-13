TSPDCL enhances transformer capacity in Greater Hyderabad

According to power officials, the power consumption in the Greater Hyderabad region had already touched 79 million units and was likely to touch 90 MU in the coming days

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: Anticipating an increase in power consumption in the Greater Hyderabad region in the coming days, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has started enhancing the capacity of transformers from 5 MVA (megavolt-amperes) to 8 MVA and 12.5 MVA in the Greater Hyderabad limits to avoid power outages and load shedding.

According to power officials, the power consumption in the Greater Hyderabad region had already touched 79 million units and was likely to touch 90 MU in the coming days, hence to avoid load shedding, they have started enhancing the capacity of transformers.

“As power consumption increases over time, the existing 5 MVA transformers may no longer meet the demand. Upgrading to an 8 MVA capacity allows the system to handle higher loads efficiently,” the officials explained.

If the load on the power grid or distribution network has significantly increased, upgrading the transformers ensures reliable power supply without overloading the system, the officials said.

“Transformers play a crucial role in voltage regulation. By upgrading to an 8 MVA transformer, voltage fluctuations can be better managed, ensuring stable power delivery,” officials said.

Stating that larger transformers were often more efficient due to reduced losses, the officials said an 8 MVA transformer would have better efficiency compared to a 5 MVA one, especially under heavy loads.

Upgrading from 5 MVA to 8 MVA allows for better load management, improved efficiency, and enhanced reliability in power distribution systems, they said.

The SPDCL authorities have already upgraded 5 MVA transformers to 8 MVA at Narapally, Ibrahimbagh and Kokapet substations and a new 8 MVA transformer was set up at Kandikal substation.

Similarly 8 MVA transformer was upgraded to 12.5 MVA at Jalpally and a new 12.5 MVA transformer was set up at Somasila substation.

Apart from this, the power authorities are conducting tong tester readings of the distribution transformers during peak hours and balancing the load.

In order to maintain the power supply uninterrupted during the summer season, the SPDCL authorities have added 619 distribution transformers of 100 KVA t, 752 transformers of 160 KVA, 110 transformers of 315 KVA and 13 distribution transformers of 500 KVA capacity in the Greater Hyderabad and Rangareddy district.

There are about 1,47,192 distribution transformers in the Greater Hyderabad region.