KTR urges media to report facts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The job of a Minister was a thankless one, just like that of a journalist, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Hybiz Media Awards-2022, the Minister said he knew how the job of a journalist was.

“You have to take brickbats from politicians and your bosses too. Being in media is not as glamorous as it looks,” he said, adding as the Minister for Municipal Administration when he did good work, there was not much appreciation.

“But if sometimes things do not go well, we are heavily criticised. I can relate to what you all go through,” he said, also requesting the media to report facts and not cross boundaries.

“Constructive criticism will help governments perform better and thus build a better society,” he added. Several media personnel was awarded, including C Romeo, Surya Sridhar and Ganesh of Telangana Today and Krishna Rao, Rajashekar, Nikhitha, Mahender and Raji Reddy of Namasthe Telangana.

