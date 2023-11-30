KTR urges people to vote, to celebrate festival of democracy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:57 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Stressing the importance of voting, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged people to turn up and vote and lay the foundation for the bright and prosperous future of Telangana.

“Your vote should continue the prosperity among farmers and extend support to continuing the revolution in agriculture sector. Your vote should facilitate happiness among women and usher in development for creating opportunities to fulfill aspirations of youth,” he said in a post on X.

“Besides ensuring welfare of the downtrodden in the society, your vote should aid in hoisting Telangana’s self respect flag with pride,” the BRS working president said.

“Come celebrate the festival of democracy and ensure your vote further transforms Telangana’s topography. Do not let the vote – the weapon go waste,” Rama Rao added.