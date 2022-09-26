KTR vows to develop RGUKT-Basar

Nirmal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said efforts would be made to develop the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), formerly known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Basar, on multiple fronts with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister was visiting the university along with Ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and V Srinivas Goud.

Interacting with the students after having lunch with them on the campus, Rama Rao said he was fully aware of the challenges being faced by the students. Assuring steps to provide employment opportunities to graduates of the institution and to create a mini T-Hub Centre, a mini sports stadium, a modern computer lab and digital innovation lab on the campus, the Minister also said laptops would be given to the students in November.

Recalling his college and hostel life, the Minister advised the students to prepare themselves to excel in innovation and software fields while pursuing engineering programmes. Promising to revisit the campus to hand over laptops in November, the Minister vowed to take the responsibility of improving the infrastructure of the varsity.

Stating that a Digital Innovation Centre would be established in RGUKT in collaboration with the Education department and T-Hub soon, he said steps would be taken to convert the students into entrepreneurs and said institute could be developed on the lines of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

The Minister, who announced Rs.3 crore-mini sports centre, a digital lab with 1,000 computers and 50 modern classrooms in the institute, said he would visit the campus every six months and monitor developmental activities.

Rao also appreciated the students for staging a peaceful, Gandhian model protest and making the government respond to their stir.