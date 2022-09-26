Telangana firm on expansion of IT sector to Tier-II cities, says KTR

Adilabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the State government’s policy was to expand the presence of the Information Technology (IT) sector in tier-II cities across Telangana.

Interacting with employees of NTT Data Solutions and BDNT Labs here, the Minister expressed happiness over establishments of software companies in the backward district headquarters. Thanking the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the development of Adilabad, he said the district was deprived of development activities in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He appreciated Sanjay Pandy for coming forward to found the software companies in Adilabad.

Stating that youngsters in Adilabad would be able to compete with their counterparts from Bengaluru and Hyderabad cities if they were provided with opportunities, he said tier-II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Nizamabad have infrastructure and are conducive to set up software companies.

Rama Rao said he was happy to learn that employees of NTT Data Solutions and BDNT Labs were from Adilabad and surrounding villages who were now working with multinational companies belonging to America and many other countries. He assured the sanctioning of a dedicated power transformer to the firms and promised to grant Rs 1.5 crore for renovating the building.

The TRS working president recalled that the State government made sustained efforts to revive the sick unit of Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad and assured incentives if it reopened. He wondered as to why the public sector undertaking was unable to make profits, while private players were making revenues with construction making rapid strides in Telangana.

The minister said that a joint action committee, led by Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, had launched a stir demanding the revival of the cement unit, but the Union government did not respond to it. He announced that an IT park would be set up on a 5 acre plot of land in Adilabad soon, as requested by Ramanna for creation of employment opportunities for local youth.

Rama Rao urged NRIs from the erstwhile Adilabad, who were excelling in the IT sector in different parts of the world, to come forward to set up their companies in the IT Park to be created in Adilabad soon, as a token of a gratitude to motherland. He promised to extend incentives to firms for taking part in the expansion of the industries.

Acknowledging the potential of the district in the tourism sector, the Minister said that composite Adilabad, touted to be the Kashmir of Telangana, was bestowed with beautiful hills, waterfalls, streams, greenery, historical places and tourist spots and rich cultural wealth. It’s a reliable tourist destination for denizens of Hyderabad, he said.

Rama Rao requested Tourism minister Srinivas Goud to promote tourist spots of Adilabad district and help the region to shine in this aspect. He advised Goud to lay special focus to ensure that tourists of Hyderabad explore getaways of this district on weekends. He also instructed Collector Sikta Patnaik to supervise renovation works of the building in which the two companies function.

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLCs Dande Vittal and Shambipur Raja, ZP chairperson Janardhan Rathod, MLAs Rathod Bapu Rao, Athram Sakku and Durgam Chinniah, Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Collector Sikta Patnai ITDA Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collectors Rizwan Shaik Basha, N Nataraj, and others were present.