KTR wants neera cafes in all district and mandal headquarters

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao emphasized the need to open Neera cafes in all districts as well as mandal headquarters in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Rajanna Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao emphasized the need to open Neera cafes in all districts as well as mandal headquarters in the state. In this regard, he asked the Excise Minister Srinivas Goud to take steps and assured to open Neera café in Sircilla town very soon.

To check accidents while climbing toddy trees, the excise department has decided to provide safety equipment to Gouds, who were in the toddy tapping profession. IIT Bombay has also certified the safety measures, which were finalized by the excise department. All the toddy tappers in the state would get them soon, the Minister informed.

Rama Rao made these comments while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud along with Excise minister Srinivas Goud in Sircilla on Friday. Srinivas Goud announced that a statue of Sarvai Papanna would be installed on tank bund in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 3 crore. When the community people asked for the installation of Papanna’s statue on tank bund, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao agreed for it immediately and sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the statue, he said.

Earlier, Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud along with others inaugurated a new tourism boat at Manair Karakatta in the outskirts of Sircilla town.

