KTR warns Congress against attacks on BRS cadre

If the attacks do not stop, the BRS party cadre would not hesitate to respond in equal measure, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 08:12 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing party meeting at Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency.

Hyderabad: Sounding a stern warning against those unleashing violent attacks on workers and supporters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, party working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday warned such attacks would not be tolerated. If the attacks do not stop, the party cadre would not hesitate to respond in equal measure, he said, also advising the Congress leadership to focus on delivering the electoral promises made to the people of Telangana.

“We will wait for some more time. But let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to respond with stones to bricks thrown at us,” he said while addressing party meetings of Achampet and Nagarkurnool Assembly constituencies as part of the preparation for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, criticising the Congress government’s failure to address power cuts and drinking water shortage. The Congress government lacked the intellect to operate existing programmes like Mission Bhagiratha effectively, he said.

“If the Congress announced earlier that Revanth Reddy would become the Chief Minister, the party would not have secured even 30 seats in Telangana,” he said, adding that even the Congress cadre in the Chief Minister’s native village of Kondareddypalli were not confident of coming to power.

Questioning the State government’s sincerity in implementing its promises, Rama Rao said as the Congress leaders never expected to come to power, they had made numerous promises without considering the consequences. The State government was keeping people in waiting for delivery of promises like crop loan waiver, Rs.2,500 financial assistance for women, LPG cylinder at Rs.500 and increased social security pensions for senior citizens.

Rama Rao said the BJP was also equally inefficient in addressing the needs of people of Telangana. He reminded that the BJP-led Centre did not give national status to irrigation schemes like Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme despite provision in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Similarly, the Centre was trying to take control over the Telangana projects on the Krishna and Godavari Rivers.

“Both the Congress and BJP leaders are denting the development of Telangana. Only the BRS led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao can safeguard the interests of Telangana and its people,” he said, asking the party cadre to work with unity and secure a majority of the MP seats in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.