Rahul Gandhi India’s Pappu, Revanth Telangana’s Pappu, says KTR

BRS working president KTR stated while Kaleshwaram was a blessing to Telangana, the Congress was a curse to the entire country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Dubbing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as India’s ‘Pappu’ and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as Telangana’s ‘Pappu’, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the two had visited the Kaleshwaram project posing as engineering experts and were misleading the people with their observations.

Sharing pictures of expansion joints of the structure, the two were claiming that those were cracks. This reflects their lack of awareness on the subject, he said.

The BRS working president stated while Kaleshwaram was a blessing to Telangana, the Congress was a curse to the entire country. “Rahul Gandhi is not aware of history nor does he try to learn. He should either change the script or change the scriptwriter,” Rama Rao said.

Reacting to Gandhi’s charges on corruption in Kaleshwaram, Rama Rao said this was akin to the demon preaching the scriptures. The TPCC president on the other hand, was the biggest blackmailer and a corrupt leader, who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam, and was now selling the party’s assembly tickets.

KTR calls Rahul Gandhi as India’s Pappu and Revanth Reddy as Telangana’s Pappu & mocked them that they are talking like expert engineers after visiting Kaleshwaram project TPCC is తెలంగాణ పెరట్లో చెత్త చెదారం

AICC is All India చెత్త చెదారం By showing expansion joints of a… pic.twitter.com/n3eqtdX0Zp — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 2, 2023



“Revanth Reddy is much more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj,” Rama Rao said, adding that the Congress, popular as Scamgress, had a rich history of scams, with one scam for almost every letter of the alphabet, starting with A for Adarsh Scam, B for Bofors Scam, C for Common Wealth Scam and so on.

Reminding that Congress union Ministers, State Ministers and even the Prime Minister had gone to jail, besides leaders being questioned in the National Herald case, he said Rahul Gandhi’s comments on honesty and integrity had left people in splits.

“When the Telangana government spent Rs.80,000 crore on the project, how can there be a corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore?” he asked, pointing out that in 2008, the Congress government had prepared a plan for the Pranahita project and estimated that it would cost Rs. 40,000 crore. However, the plan had no reservoirs, canals or pump houses.

“Considering different factors, the estimates would naturally increase after 15 years,” Rama Rao said.

Also Read Be wary of Congress and its disruptive potential, says CM KCR