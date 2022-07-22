KUDA developing another mega layout at Unikicherla under GWMC limits

Published Date - 02:36 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is developing another mega layout in 130 acres in a phased manner at Unikicherla village of Dharmasagar mandal in the district near the outer ring road (ORR) (bypass road) considering the demand for the house plots under the KUDA limits.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a senior officer with the KUDA said that they had acquired the land on the both sides of the Hanamkonda-Dharmasagar road and are levelling the land to develop the layout.

“In the first phase, we are planning to develop the plots in 25 to 30 acres. We have successfully developed the O city in Warangal and ‘Maa’ city at Madipally village, and got a huge response from the people. We are confident that we also get good response from the people who want to own a piece of land or invest in the land due to high demand for the house plots near Warangal city,” he said and added that the upset price would be around Rs 15000 per yard at the new venture at Unikicherla. He said that it would take another two or three months to go for the open auction of the plots after developing the roads and other infrastructure. “Since the KUDA is a government agency and it only gives the approval for the layouts, we follow the rules and regulations of the layouts without any deviation. So people can buy our plots with any apprehension,” he said.

KUDA is already developing the Maa City at Madipally in 180 acres of the land in a phased manner. KUDA first developed ‘O’ city spreading in 120 acres of the land of erstwhile Azam Jahi Mills just adjacent to Warangal Railway Station. It also developed and sold the flats by constructing a residential apartment at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda in 1.12 acres of the land.

