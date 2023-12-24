Renovated Kakatiya Musical Garden to charm visitors anew

Warangal: The Tri-City’s iconic Kakatiya Musical Garden, once a vibrant hub for leisure and pleasure, is on the cusp of a remarkable revival. With renovation efforts nearing completion, the garden which had languished in disrepair for years, is set to reclaim its former glory.

Established in 1994 as a haven for city residents and tourists alike, it turned into a state of decay for many years due to multiple reasons including the negligence of the state government in the united Andhra Pradesh. However, the tide has turned, as the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) embarked on a mission to restore the park to its former grandeur, investing Rs 3 crore into the project.

Overcoming the shadows of neglect, the garden, spread across 18 acres near the Bhadrakali Lake and temple, is on the verge of a comeback. What was once a dilapidated structure is now witnessing a transformation that promises to captivate both locals and visitors alike.

Recent developments indicate that the final stages of park completion are underway. The landscape is already adorned with lush greenery, meticulously tended to, while a dedicated area for children’s entertainment has been thoughtfully arranged.

A standout feature of the garden’s restoration is the refurbishment of its bridges. Where once stood weathered structures, now stand beautifully restored bridges, adorned with granite tiles and sheltering visitors as they traverse the garden’s enchanting paths.

Moreover, the special feature would be two musical fountains. These fountains, located in the middle of the garden are designed to synchronize with tunes of the Veena. “The aim is to create a charming and memorable experience, coupling music with visual delight,” affirmed a KUDA official overseeing the project.