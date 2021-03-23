Kukatpally turns hub for nurseries

Used to depend on other districts for saplings now it has 100 nurseries to cater to its plantation needs

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which earlier used to depend on plantations in other districts and States for its green supplies, is now on the way to become the nursery hub of the city.

Kukatpally alone now has 100 nurseries, all run by the GHMC, to cater to the sapling needs of the zone and of those from across the city as well. Saplings grown here are used for public distribution, the Haritha Haram campaign and also other plantations within the zone. These 100 nurseries of the GHMC are apart from the umpteen private ones, the difference being that one can get saplings from the GHMC nurseries for free, while the others have fixed prices on different species of flowers and plants.

There are five circles in the Kukatpally Zone – Kukatpally, Moosapet, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram and Alwal – with each circle having 20 nurseries, which enables a smooth and quick supply of greenery to localities. This zone is growing as many as 25 lakh saplings in these nurseries, with each having a capacity of 10,000 to 1 lakh saplings. These nurseries house 62 ornamental and 40 tree species including fruit, flower and medicinal varieties.

V Mamatha, GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally said that prior to these nurseries, they used to depend on Kadiyam in Rajahmundry, which is popular for its nurseries. “However, we have decided to have our own nurseries and to avoid depending on others. Our nurseries have got complete shape recently and are brimming with saplings of different species,” she said.

According to her, these saplings are for free distribution to the public. “We are progressing towards self-sufficient saplings for the next round of Haritha Haram and accordingly, are growing nurseries in all circles of the zone. Apart from Haritha Haram and free distribution, these plants will be used for avenue plantations and roadside plantations,” Mamatha said.

Officials said that in times of rising pollution levels, there was a need for more nurseries to add greenery in the city. Moreover, demand for growing saplings in households has increased these days and even private nurseries are charging more for saplings. At present, the zone is setting up plant bags and most of them were filled with seeds and cuttings. In the monsoon, these seeds would turn into saplings. The zone is collecting cuttings, grafting planting and maintaining nurseries for the long run.

Usually, residential welfare associations seek a large number of saplings for plantations in colony parks and the GHMC provides enough saplings, however, sometimes the requirement goes high. Accordingly, other zones such as Secunderabad are also on the path of creating more nurseries to promote greenery.

Nursery hub

• GHMC has created 100 nurseries in Kukatpally zone

• Five circles in the zone have 20 nurseries each

• About 25 lakh saplings are being grown in these nurseries

• Each nursery has a capacity of 10,000 to 1 lakh saplings

• Residents of Kukatpally zone can avail saplings free of cost

