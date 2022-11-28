Kukunoorpally Mandal a long cherished dream: Harish Rao

The Minister said that the people of the area were demanding the creation of the mandal for over three decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the creation of Kukunoorpally Mandal is a long-cherished dream of the people of this area.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Tehsildar office and joint sub-registrar office at Kukunoorpally on Monday, the Minister said that the people of the area were demanding the creation of the mandal for over three decades. Saying that the new mandal would also get several facilities and development works, Rao said Kukunoorpally would get train services by January as new railway track works on the Kothapally-Manoharabad stretch would be completed by January.

The Minister said the State government would grant additional funds to meet the needs of new mandals and also for taking up development works.

Kukunoorpally, which had a population of 20,000 in 15 grama panchayats, earlier used to face shortage of drinking water. However, this was done away with after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Mission Bhagiratha programme. Elaborating on various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government, Rao asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in different States could not implement such schemes.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.