Kurnool: Former MLA Neeraja reddy dies in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Representational Image.

Kurnool: Former Congress MLA from Aluru, Neeraja Reddy, died in a road accident here on Sunday.

She was travelling from Hyderabad to Kurnool in a car, the tyre of which burst on the National Highway No. 44 in Itikyala mandal of Jogulamba Gadwala district, resulting in the accident.

Neeraja Reddy, with severe head and body injuries, was rushed to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

