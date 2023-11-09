Kusal Perera smashes fastest 50 in 2023 World Cup

The southpaw broke the record held by Travis Head and Kusal Mendis, who scored fifties in 25 balls in 2023 World Cup.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera forayed into the record books, scoring fastest century in 2023 Men’s World Cup. He smacked 50 off 22 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes, against New Zealand in their final World Cup match on Thursday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The southpaw broke the record held by Travis Head and Kusal Mendis, who scored fifties in 25 balls in 2023 World Cup.

Also Read Kusal Perera smashes fastest 50 in 2023 World Cup

However, New Zealand’s swashbuckling opener Brendon McCullum holds the record for scoring fastest fifty in the history of World Cup. He achieved the feat in 18 balls against England in 2015.

Notably, he is also second on the list to hit fastest half-century. The Kiwi batsman made 50 off 20 balls against Canada in 2007 World Cup.

In 2015, Angelo Mathews reached his 50 in 20 balls against Scotland in 2015