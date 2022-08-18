KVBR emerge champions at Freedom Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

U-18-WOMEN KVBR girls

Hyderabad: Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium (KVBR) boys and girls teams bagged top honours in the U-18 category of the 3×3 Basketball event of the Freedom Cup held at the Gymkhana grounds, Secunderabad on Thursday.

The boys team defeated CHIREC International School 14-8 while the girls team thrashed St Francis Degree College 11-5 in the summit clash to emerge champions.

In the U-16 category, the boys and girls teams of the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium emerged runners-up. The boys team lost to CHIREC International School 10-11 and the girls team went down to Obul Reddy School 7-10.

Results (Final): U-18: Boys: KVBR bt CHIREC International School 14-8; Girls: St Francis Degree College 11-5; U-16: Boys: KVBR lost to CHIREC International School 10-11; Girls: KVBR lost to Obul Reddy School 7-10.