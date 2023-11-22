KWDT-II rejects AP plea for putting off its proceedings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: The Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) on Wednesday rejected the plea of Andhra Pradesh to put off its proceedings till the writ petition filed by it in the Supreme Court against the further terms of reference given to the tribunal, was decided.

The tribunal asked both the parties – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to file their responses to the further terms of reference given on October 6, within a period of six weeks. The two states were also asked to file their replies to each other’s response to the terms of reference in two weeks.

The issue was posted for hearing from January 22 to 24, 2024. The union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the issue of further Terms of Reference (ToR) to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) under section 5(1) of the ISRWD Act for its adjudication between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This is based on legal opinion on issues raised by Telangana in its complaint under section (3) of the Inter State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act. The resolution of the dispute between the two States on the use, distribution or control of Krishna River waters will open new avenues of growth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While Telangana has been pleading with the tribunal to go ahead with its proceedings as per the further terms of reference given to it, Andhra Pradesh has been seeking postponement of the proceedings as it had filed the writ petition in the apex court.