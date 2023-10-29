‘Kya Rahul ji, ho Jaye CBI enquiry?’ KTR dares RaGa on cash for vote case

The Cash for Vote case dates back to May 31, 2015, when Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed by the ACB while giving Rs 50 lakh as an advance payment to nominated Anglo Indian MLA Elvis Stephenson.

29 October 23

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS working president K T Rama Rao shared a screenshot of an old news article about Congress demanding a CBI probe into the infamous Cash-for-vote case involving TPCC president Revanth Reddy, who at the time of the case was a TDP MLA.

In the tweet, KTR dared Rahul Gandhi if he would now be open to a CBI enquiry into the case.

The Cash-for-Vote case dates back to May 31, 2015, when Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed by the ACB while giving Rs 50 lakh as an advance payment to nominated Anglo Indian MLA Elvis Stephenson. This payment was made to secure Stephenson’s vote in favor of TDP candidate Vem Narender Reddy in the Telangana Legislative Council elections, which were scheduled for June 1, 2015.

In his complaint to the ACB, Stephenson alleged that Revanth Reddy had promised to pay him an additional ₹1.5 crore after the voting, along with a flight ticket to leave the country. Additionally, the ACB obtained a recorded telephonic conversation between Stephenson and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, who was then the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Forensic experts have confirmed the authenticity of the voice in the recording, identifying it as that of Naidu.