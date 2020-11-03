Labourer dies in wall collapse in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: A labourer was killed when a wall collapsed on him while he was pulling down a dilapidated wall of a house at Kamatipura in the city on Sunday night.

According to the police, M Mangiah (45) was pulling down a dilapidated wall of a house at Chunne Ki Bhatti area in Kamatipura police station limits on Sunday evening when the debris of the wall fell on him. The man was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment for the injuries sustained in the incident.

He died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. A case is booked by the police and investigation taken up.

