Lagarde fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:47 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Lagarde looks unbeatable in the Nizam’s Gold Cup 2000 metres, Grade-II Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward in a small field of three runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Crimson Rose 1 Ivanhoe 2, Protocol 3

2. Above The Law 1, Happy Go Lucky 2, Take A Gamble 3

3. Lagarde 1, Sea Lion 2

4. Clefairy 1, Yaletown 2, Desert Sultan 3

5. City Of Bliss 1, Hard To Toss 2, Full Volume 3

6. Briar Ridge 1, Coming Home 2, Carlisle 3

7. Good Tidings 1, Horse O’ War 2, Carlisle 3

Day’s Best: Clefairy.

Jackpot: 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.