Lagarde fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Lagarde looks unbeatable in the Nizam’s Gold Cup 2000 metres, Grade-II Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward in a small field of three runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
1. Crimson Rose 1 Ivanhoe 2, Protocol 3
2. Above The Law 1, Happy Go Lucky 2, Take A Gamble 3
3. Lagarde 1, Sea Lion 2
4. Clefairy 1, Yaletown 2, Desert Sultan 3
5. City Of Bliss 1, Hard To Toss 2, Full Volume 3
6. Briar Ridge 1, Coming Home 2, Carlisle 3
7. Good Tidings 1, Horse O’ War 2, Carlisle 3
Day’s Best: Clefairy.
Jackpot: 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4.
Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.