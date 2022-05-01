Lalith, Mamatha hog limelight at Tenpin Bowling Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Lalith Kumar and Mamatha Gotte clinched titles at the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament held at the Funcity, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the men’s category, Lalith Kumar defeated Vivek Singh 373-371 in the final. In the first game, Telangana’s Lalith scored 212 as he took lead of 44-pins over Vivek 168. Lalith managed 161 in the second game to emerge champion.

In women’s category, Telangana’s Mamatha Gotte crushed Firdouse Tarannum 292-248 in the final. Mamatha scored 150 while Firdouse scored 102 in the first game. Which gave Mamatha 48 pins lead. Later, in the second game Firdouse dominated by scoring 146 but Mamatha scored 142 to clinch the title.

In the Women’s Category Finals, based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games Mamatha Gotte of Telangana outshined Firdouse Tarannum also from Telangana, scoring 292 – 248. Mamatha finished Game 1 with 150 to take a lead of 48 pins but Firdouse made a good comeback in Game 2 scoring 146 against Mamatha’s 142 but not sufficient to win the Title.

Results: Men: Highest Average in 6 games block: Lalith Kumar (198.00); Highest score in single game: Nikhil Sharma (270);

Women: Highest Average in 4 games block: Mamatha Gotte (168.75); Highest score in single game: Mamatha Gotte (194).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .