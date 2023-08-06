Lambada leaders protest before BJP office in Hyderabad

They asked Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao to withdraw his demand of removing Lambada community from the ST list of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Activists of the Joint Action Committee of Lambada Associations on Sunday protested in front of the BJP State office at Nampally asking for Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao to withdraw his demand of removing Lambada community from the ST list of the State.

The agitators raised slogans against the MP and demanded the BJP leadership to expel him from the party. The JAC members, who tried to march towards the BJP office, were stopped near Gandhi Bhavan, following which a war of words broke out between them and police.

When the JAC leaders refused to end their agitation, they were detained and shifted to Musheerabad police station.