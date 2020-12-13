Land grabbing gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Seven members of a gang involved in land grabbing using forged documents in the city was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Saturday. The police seized rubber stamps, land documents and other ‘incriminating’ articles from them.

Those caught were identified as Ali Bin Mohammed Jabri (32), Md Wasi alias Sweety (37), Mir Shaker Ali (43), Syed Karamath Hussain (48), Wahed Ali (30), Mohd Fazal Shareef (29) and Mohammed Khan (20) of Kishanbagh.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the gang identified vacant plots and prepared forged documents with the help of brokers. Using the forged documents, they would grab the plots from the original owners after threatening them.

“Some of the gang members then would pose as the owners of the property and sell it. Several unsuspecting persons had purchased the plots from the gang which comprised 14 members. Few of them were previously arrested on similar charges,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner said the gang was presently wanted in six cases registered at Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally and Kamatipura police station limits in 2020. Previously the gang was involved in around 10 cases in Hussainialam, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Bhavaninagar and Dabeerpura police station limits.

The seven persons along with the property were handed over to the Chandrayangutta police station for further action. Efforts are on to nab the remaining members who are absconding.

