‘Large number of provisions of AP Reorganisation Act implemented’

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said a large number of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been implemented

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said a large number of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been implemented

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (APR) Act, 2014 have been implemented while the remaining provisions of the Act were at various stages of implementation. He said some of the provisions relating to infrastructure projects and educational institutions have a long gestation period for which a time period of 10 years has been prescribed in the Act.

He was responding in the Lok Sabha to questions raised by Andhra Pradesh MPs Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), K Ram Mohan Naidu and YS Avinash Reddy along with Telangana MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy, who questioned the Centre over unkept assurances and long pending issues under the Reorganisation Act.

The union Minister maintained that the Centre’s approach has consistently been that bilateral issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State governments concerned. He stated that the Central government acts only as facilitator for amicable settlement of the disputes in a spirit of mutual accommodation and understanding.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs reviews the progress of implementation of the various provisions of the Act periodically with the Ministries/Departments concerned as well as representatives of both the State governments. So far, 31 such review meetings have been held,” he added.

On fulfilling assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, Nityanand Rai said the Centre released Rs.21,154.568 crore for various initiatives, including the establishment of AIIMS, IIT, IISER, Tribal University, Agriculture University, assistance for the capital city and the Polavaram Irrigation Project. He said Rs 106.89 crore was granted for setting up of South Coast Railways zonal headquarter in Andhra Pradesh and an outlay of Rs 10 crore allocated for the umbrella work in the current financial year.