Last date for admission into 5th class in TSWREIS extended till July 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The last date for admission into 5th class in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies has been extended from June 29 to July 5.

The candidates who got selected and not yet reported should report in their selected institutions on or before July 5 or else will forego their seats. The candidates should submit the relevant certificates i.e., TC, caste, income and bonafide to complete admission formalities, a press release said.

Candidates can also utilize Toll free number 1800 425 45678 for admission related queries during the office hours. To download the results and for admission related queries, the candidates were instructed to visit the websites: www.tgcet.cgg.gov.in ; www.tswreis.ac.in ; www.tresidential.cgg.gov.in; www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in; www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in