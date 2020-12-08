Last date for submissions of certificates for admission through DOST extended

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date for online self-reporting, reporting at the allotted colleges and submission of certificates and CCOTP for degree admissions through DOST 2020 special drive, till December 9.

The last date was extended on the request of students and parents, the TSCHE said in a press release on Tuesday.

Earlier, 14,247 candidates registered for admissions in the DOST special drive. A total of 28,136 candidates including from previous phases, gave web options and of them 27,365 were allotted seats.

