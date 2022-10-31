LAWCET and PGLCET admission counselling notification on Nov 1

Hyderabad: Convenor for TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2022, Prof P Ramesh Babu on Monday said that notification to conduct TSLAWCET and PGLCET admission counselling will be released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Online registration-cum-verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copied of certificates for verification will be taken-up from November 2 and 12.

Physical verification of special category certificates (CAP/NCSS) by slot booking only at Hyderabad will be held between November 14 and November 16, 2022 while the display of list of eligible candidates and call for corrections if any through emails will on November 17.

The phase-I of exercising web-options for eligible candidates will be held between November 18 and November 19 while editing web-options (phase-I) will be available on November 20.

List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) on November 22.

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan will be held between November 23 and November 26 while the classes will commence from November 28.

For details: http://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in