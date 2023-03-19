Leachate treatment plant becomes fully operational in Hyderabad

Officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department said the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) at the plant were acceptable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The 2 MLD capacity leachate treatment plant at Jawahar Nagar built with Rs 250 crore has become fully operational.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao taking to Twitter said making the plant fully operational was another step towards containing the Jawahar Nagar dump yard issue.

“One more progressive step in containing the problems of the legacy dump at Jawahar Nagar. We had completed capping with a cost of Rs 140 Crore and now the Leachate treatment plant also completed,” he tweeted.

