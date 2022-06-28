LEAD CEO emphasises need to build confident India

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

LEAD co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta speaking at the T-Hub Innovation Summit in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Technology alone cannot solve the issues with education and we need a system that can meet the needs of all stakeholders was the message of LEAD co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta.

Speaking at the T-Hub Innovation Summit, Mehta, whose company provides a technology-based school transformation system, said that to transform the country into a future superpower, we need to build a confident India.

Proper education is vital and that the country requires a new operating system for schools to follow. He said an ideal operating system must meet the needs of all school stakeholders — teachers, students, the owner, the principal — impact all workflows, and should not rely solely on technology. It should be a combination of physical and digital and use technology to create knowledge graphs and data courses, so that everything is integrated.

“If we give students the skills that will build in them the confidence to succeed in life, then these kids will build a confident India,” he said. The new operating system has resulted in many differences, but, he believes he still has a long way to go.