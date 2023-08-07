Leaders, elected representatives from different political parties in Maharashtra join BRS

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to them to vote the BRS into power in Maharashtra to witness the magic of transformation in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:16 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The influx into Bharat Rashtra Samiti Maharashtra unit is continuing unabated. A host of leaders and elected representatives from different political parties in Maharashtra joined the party at Telangana Bhavan in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday evening.

Sarpanches from several gram panchayats in Sholapur division were among those who joined the party.

Welcoming them into the party by offering pink scarves, the Chief Minister appealed to them to vote the BRS into power in Maharashtra to witness the magic of transformation in the state. The Telangana model will be implemented in toto liberating people from the wretched conditions they were living in. If programmes such Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power supply round the clock were possible in Telangana, why not in Maharastra, he questioned.

With the commercial capital of India, Mumbai being part of the state, Maharashtra should not face any dearth of resources to implement such ambitious programmes. Stating that there was no dearth of funds, he said it was will power that was lacking. The State would not go bankrupt by implementing the Telangana model but the leaders would certainly go bankrupt as they would lose personal gains. The transformation of Maharashtra can be a reality by voting BRS into power, he asserted.