TDP, YSRCP failed to pay tributes to Ambedkar: AP BRS chief

AP BRS unit chief Thota Chandrasekhar came down heavily on the YSRCP government for failing to set up one in Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Complementing the Telangana government for unveiling a 125-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, AP BRS unit chief Thota Chandrasekhar came down heavily on the YSRCP government for failing to set up one in Vijayawada even after four years of announcing to install one.

The 125-ft statue unveiled in Hyderabad on Friday was a matter of pride not only for Telangana but for the entire nation, he said. In a statement issued, the AP BRS unit chief said unfortunately both the TDP and YSRCP governments failed to pay tributes and respects to Ambedkar.

The TDP government promised to set up an Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam in Amaravati, besides a 125-ft statue on the late leader’s 125th birth anniversary. After three years, the party lost power, he said.

In 2019, the YSRCP government came to power and announced that a 125-ft statue of Ambedkar would be installed at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. It has been four years and not even 20 per cent of the works were completed, Chandrasekhar said.

Moreover, the YRCP government betrayed Dalits as the SC Corporation funds were diverted, he charged. Chandrasekhar said it was heartening that Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar recalled Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of Andhra State, during the statue-unveiling programme in Hyderabad.