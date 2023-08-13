Leaders search for better political prospects outside BJP

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 04:42 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: Several leaders, who joined the BJP from rival parties in a hope to secure Assembly tickets and win are totally disillusioned with the central leadership’s indifference to sort out various issues affecting the functioning of the party’s State unit. Many of them are leaving the party.

After former minister and five time-MLA A Chandrasekhar, who tendered his resignation on Sunday, it is learnt that former MP Ravindra Naik and former MLAs Yennam Srinivasa Reddy and Yenugu Ravinder Reddy have also made up their mind to leave the party as they do not see a future in the party. All the four leaders are likely to join the Congress.

Already, there are speculations since the last few months that former MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Vivek Venkatswamy and a few others are searching for better political prospects outside the BJP, considering the party’s weakened public image. Even former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is under tremendous pressure from his elder brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to return to the Congress.

In fact, more dissident leaders are expressing their dissatisfaction with their positions in the party, and are looking for an opportunity to quit the party. The number of such leaders is likely to increase once the party high command starts finalising the list of candidates for the ensuing polls to the Assembly.

On the other hand, many do not see State president G Kishan Reddy as a strong leader who could lead the party for the ensuing polls to the State Assembly. According to a State BJP leader, Kishan Reddy fell in the category of leaders whose approach was conciliatory and could not create enthusiasm in the party cadre.