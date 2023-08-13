Setback for BJP in Telangana as former minister Chandrasekhar quits party

He sent his resignation letter to party State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday morning.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in Vikarabad district with senior leader and former minister A Chandrasekhar resigning from the party.

He sent his resignation letter to party State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday morning. The senior dalit leader and five time-MLA has been staying away from the party activities since the last few months. According to a party source, he was not happy with the way the party leadership was treating him. He even criticised the party leadership for not providing him a pass to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Warangal last month.

Chandrasekhar served as Vikarabad MLA for five consecutive terms from 1985 to 2008. In 2018, he contested as an independent candidate in the assembly elections and lost. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as a Congress candidate from Peddapally and once again faced defeat. Later he joined the BJP.